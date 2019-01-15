Former Multi-Media University student Susan Njoki was on Monday found at the city mortuary after going missing for two weeks.

The deceased was home in time for Christmas but left on December 27 for work. She worked as a products promotion agent for a public relations company.

According to sources, after getting to her Ongata Rongai home, she called her mother Hellen Ngige letting her know that she was home safe.

That was the last time she contacted her family, something relatives say was unusual of her.

The Bachelor of Applied Communication degree holder was last seen arrive on December 30 by her colleagues. This was before they left for the New Year’s celebrations.

“We worked for three days until we broke for the New Year celebrations,” one of her colleagues is quoted by the Nation.

Now alarmed, her brother Suleiman Ngige and cousin started the search. She was reported missing at Njoro Police Station and Central Police Station in Nakuru.

She was last seen alive in the Central Business District at around 11 pm on December 30. Those close to the details, say she later boarded a matatu to Ruiru.

According to the brother, a morgue attendant who reached out to them after seeing Njoki’s picture online said that preliminary reports indicated that she was hit by a car.

“Preliminary investigations show that she was run over by a vehicle, which left her dead on December 31. Her body, according to the morgue attendant, who I spoke to, was taken to the facility by a police van from Juja station at 3am on New Year’s Eve,” Ngige told eDaily.

The family has also learnt that Njoki was involved with an “Arab guy” but no one knows his name of place of residence.

“I have asked around [from her friends] if she was in a relationship, and I just learnt that she was seeing an Arab guy. I understand that the relationship was only one-and-a-half months old, when she disappeared. Her friends do not know the name of the guy, or where he exactly lives. They only know that he is a resident of Nairobi,” he added.

