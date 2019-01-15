Sofapaka have sacked coach Melis Medo seven matches into the new Kenyan Premier League season over poor performance.

The American has managed just one win, two loses and four draws and according to the club’s president Elly Kalekwa, the coach has not met his targets.

“Yes, Melis has resigned, he is no longer our coach,” Kalekwa confirmed to Goal.

“We have our targets here and maybe after initial struggles, the coach has decided to leave. As it is, John Baraza will take over as caretaker coach until we find a coach, who will replace Medo.”

John Baraza, who has on several occasions stepped in to rescue the 2009 champions during trying times and was assistant to Medo, takes charge on a temporary basis.

Sofapaka are currently 11th in the KPL standings on 7 points from 7 games.

