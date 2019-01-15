Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has urged Kenyans to refrain from sharing images from the Dusit D2 attack.

The IG noted that those sympathizing with the criminals have “taken to social media to share images that are not from the today’s attack.”

Earlier on he said the 3pm attack could have been a terror attack but now says it was a well coordinated attack that started at the I&M Bank.

There was a suicide bomber at the foyer of the hotel, he added.

In the briefing, the police boss said that six of the 7 floors of the building are secure. Security personnel are also in the process of securing the rest of the buildings.

Multi agency teams have been deployed to the scene of incident.

Boinnet asked Kenyans to go by their business as usual and remain calm. He also urged those with further information to call 999 or call call 0721141282.

State House has also urged people to desist from sharing clips of the goings on on social media.

