Latest photos of former boxing queen Conjestina Achieng have emerged since checking in for rehabilitation late last year.

Conje, as she was fondly known during her heydays was rescued from her ancestral home in Siaya by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who paid for his treatment at Aden Rehabilitation Center – Nairobi.

The 41-year old’s family alongside members of the Nairobi County Sports Board led by WBC Super Bantamweight Champion Fatuma Zarika paid her a visit on Sunday.

Also at the same facility is former two-time All Africa Games light flyweight gold medalist Suleiman Bilali.

“I’m happy to see veteran boxers Conjestina Achieng and Suleiman Bilali are responding well to treatment since their admission at Aden Rehabilitation Center in late last year,” said Sonko, who pledged that “I’ll continue to support them until they fully recover.”

