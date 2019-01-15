Repentance and Holiness Ministries followers claim that God is angry with Kenyans hence the attack at Dusit D2 Hotel, 14 Riverside Drive earlier today.

According to a WhatsApp message seen by Kahawa Tungu from one of Prophet David Owuor’s followers, God is angry with Kenyans who have been attacking the “man of god” both online and offline.

There has been a trending hashtag on Twitter, #NTVfakeNewsAgain, putting on blast the media house for allegedly spreading fake news about a Muslim teenage girl identified as Khadija who after joining Owuor’s church.

The girl, NTV reported went missing shortly after abandoning the Islam faith and denounced her family.

This particular Owuor follower is calling for Kenyans, bishops, pastors to abandon their evil ways and repent their sins.

Conman Prophet Owuor's followers have now taken responsibility of the #RiversideAttack by claiming it is the god of their 'Prophet' punishing KENYANS for attacking the Prophet on social media and for not repenting. I told you we have lunatics in this country. pic.twitter.com/KAZIkbYlSM — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) January 15, 2019

In another WhatsApp message seen by this reporter, an overseer identified as Koome called off the attacks on NTV while another pastor going by the name Joshua said; “It looks sarcastic and evil when we are attacking NTV while the nation is in such anguish and panic.”

Prophet Owuor has in the past claimed to raise the dead, heal the sick, restore sight to the blind and the lame walking.

Meanwhile, Al Shabaab extremists have taken responsibility for the attack which IG Joseph Boinnet says “could be a terror attack.”

Rescue operations at the Dusit D2 are still on going as more security officers are deployed to the cordoned off area.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...