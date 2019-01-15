The 10 year challenge has seen images that would have never seen the light of day make it on social media.

Activist Boniface Mwangi has been digging through the archives to bring out his some of the photos he has. Some images are from way back when he used to work for Pulse, Kenya.

From pictures in the club when he worked as a fashion cop, to pictures of political rallies and the post-election violence which earned him an award.

In one particular image is then secular artist Amani in a club with the hype man DNG and SK Blue who were apparently trying to preach the good word to her.

That time when gospel artists DNG and SK Blue tried to preach to Amani in a club. Amani akawa-show nipe namba tuonge nikiwe sober. From my archives #10yearchallenge. pic.twitter.com/6WDA7C1RuV — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) January 15, 2019

Here are more photos from his archives:

Photo courtesy: Boniface Mwangi

Other celebrities who have hopped onto the challenge include Citizen TV couple, Rashid Abdalla and his wife Lulu Hassan, Socialite Amber Ray, and actors Pascal Tokodi and Catherine Kamau among others.

Here are their hilarious throwbacks:

View this post on Instagram #sisemikitu #10yearschallenge kweli Mungu wa kwetu sote. A post shared by Rashid Abdalla (@rashidyabdalla) on Jan 14, 2019 at 9:20am PST

