The New York Times is on the receiving end after publishing insensitive images from the Dusit D2 attack on 14 Riverside Drive, Nairobi.

Different images from Getty Images and The Associated Press were used in an article done by the Incoming East Africa Bureau Chief for the New York Times, Kimiko de Freytas-Tamura,giving a run down of the events at the area.

Netizens were not pleased as it was out of taste for the New York Times to publish photos of dead bodies from the attack venue.

Former NTV business editor Wallace Kantai and Larry Madowo have condemned the published article, calling out the publisher and writer of the article for posting the insensitive photos.

The writer, Ms de Freytas-Tamura has defended herself saying that she does not have the rigts to choose the photos as she is just a writer and a reporter.

She has since apologized for the article:

The New York Photos Twitter account has also been suspended, suspectedly for the insensitive photos posted.

State House has urged Kenyans not to share clips of the attack at Riverside or terrifying messages.

Inspector General Joseph Boinnet has also urged Kenyans to be vigilant of sympathizers who are sharing images from previous attacks.

