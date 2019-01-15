The New York Times is on the receiving end after publishing insensitive images from the Dusit D2 attack on 14 Riverside Drive, Nairobi.

Different images from Getty Images and The Associated Press were used in an article done by the Incoming East Africa Bureau Chief for the New York Times, Kimiko de Freytas-Tamura,giving a run down of the events at the area.

Netizens were not pleased as it was out of taste for the New York Times to publish photos of dead bodies from the attack venue.

Former NTV business editor Wallace Kantai and Larry Madowo have condemned the published article, calling out the publisher and writer of the article for posting the insensitive photos.

Dear @nytimes. What value do you add by publishing pictures of dead bodies from Nairobi? You wouldn’t do this for an attack in New York, would you? Shame on you. And also to @AP, who took the photos. @kimidefreytas @deanbaquet — Wallace Kantai (@wgkantai) January 15, 2019

This complex probably has more Kenyan companies than foreign ones. And it is in poor taste for the New York Times to publish images of the dead https://t.co/V9JXarLeaq — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) January 15, 2019

Very disturbing images published by @GettyImages, accredited to @kabirdhanji, from the Riverside/Dusit incident. Others posted by @nytimes attributed to Khalil Senosi (for @AP) in an article by @kimidefreytas. Absolutely distasteful, disgusting and deplorable. An utter disgrace. — Fadhili Kanini (@FQanini) January 15, 2019

The writer, Ms de Freytas-Tamura has defended herself saying that she does not have the rigts to choose the photos as she is just a writer and a reporter.

She has since apologized for the article:

I apologize on behalf of @nytimes and @nytphoto for causing anger and anguish over the photos that have been published with our reporting. Thank you. https://t.co/6DyrJZaKLw — Kimiko de Freytas-Tamura (@kimidefreytas) January 15, 2019

The New York Photos Twitter account has also been suspended, suspectedly for the insensitive photos posted.

State House has urged Kenyans not to share clips of the attack at Riverside or terrifying messages.

Inspector General Joseph Boinnet has also urged Kenyans to be vigilant of sympathizers who are sharing images from previous attacks.

