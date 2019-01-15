Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has condemned the “heinous act” that was witnessed today at 14 Riverside Drive.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the cowardly and heinous acts we witnessed in Nairobi today,” he said.

Speaking from Harambee House, the CS asked Kenyans to resume their duties as the country is secure.

“We have secured all the buildings that had been affected. The situation is under control and the country is safe. Terrorism will never defeat us. We will not surrender or bend,” he added.

Mr Matiang’i also noted that security officers at the scene of incident have secured all the buildings and are now “mopping up the area and securing evidence.”

The 3 pm attack at Dusit D2 Hotel has left 1 dead and at least 31 others nursing gunshot and soft tissue injuries.

The attack at the upscale Nairobi hotel, IG Joseph Boinnet has said is being treated as a coordinated attack and not a terror attack.

Addressing the media from Jogoo House earlier on in the day, the police boss noted that security agents on the ground had secured 6 out of the 7 floors of the hotel.

According to witness accounts, there were at least six armed men who arrived in a Toyota KCN 340E. They were wearing bullet proof vests, an indication that they were well prepared.

Boinnet also pointed out that there was a suicide bomber at the foyer of the hotel.

Matiang’i also noted that he has been in constant communication with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

