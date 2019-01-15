Manchester City brushed off ten-man Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday night to keep pressure on log leaders Liverpool.

Gabriel Jesus hit a brace, scoring in the 10th and 39th minutes with Coady sealing the victory with the third in the 78th minute.

The Citizens remain second in the title race on 53 points – four off leaders Liverpool, who face Crystal Palace on Saturday at Anfield.

City’s boss Pep Guardiola has urged his players to focus on winning their matches and not concentrate on the Reds games calendar.

“I said to the players, ‘don’t watch the calendar for the Liverpool games, forget about it because if you don’t you might lose your own games and then it’s over.

Read: Mo Salah Fans Attack Sadio Mane, Say He’s Selfish With The Ball

“We cannot control what Liverpool do. All we can do is win our games and be there and maybe one day they fail but if we don’t win they will be champions,” said the Spaniard.

Wolves finished the game with a man less after Willy boss was sent off for a nasty challenge on Bernardo Silva.

City travel to manager-less, bottom placed Huddersfield for their next league outing on Sunday.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...