Harambee Stars international Humphrey Mieno has sealed a two-year move to Ethiopian Premier League giants St. George FC.

The 29-year-old joins the Horsemen from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia where he has been since December 2017.

Mieno has not featured for K’Ogalo recently with coach Hassan Oktay preferring Lawrence Juma in his position.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu sports desk two weeks ago, Oktay said he had given the player time to settle.

Mieno, however, continued to train with the rest of the squad as his agent worked on the transfer.

Gor Mahia had given the move the green light and according to sources were asking for Ksh3 million transfer fee for the two years left on his contract.

