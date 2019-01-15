The Ministry of Health through has announced reduction of doctors’ professional/ consultation fees by 20 percent.

Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki had commissioned the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (MP&DB) to review the fees following a recommendation to slash the amount by the National Assembly’s Department Committee of Health.

The committee had given KMP&DB six months to come up with reasonable charges that would then replace the 2006 rates.

“The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce the outcome of the review of the doctors fees. The proposal recommends the adjustment downwards of the existing 2016 gazetted guidelines for doctors’ maximum and minimum professional fees by 20 percent,” said Ms Kariuki in a statement.

The government estimates that over the years, the fees would have increased by a minimum of 21 percent, hence estimating the reduction to be at 41 per cent.

Currently, a general practitioner is supposed to charge Ksh1,800 on consultation while a specialist would charge a minimum of Ksh3,600 for consultation fees. An operation would cost between Ksh66,000 to Ksh132,000.

This means that Kenyans will pay between Ksh1,440 and Ksh2,880 for consultation while operation (including caeserian section) patients will part with between Ksh52,800 and Ksh105,600 in case they do not have any insurance cover.

A final and detailed review is set to be released after deliberations by a multi-sectorial team involving KMP&DB, KEMSA, NHIF, PPB, KMA and Kenya private hospital association. Among the aspects to be reviewed include pharmaceuticals, non-pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, hospitality, other professional services and utilities.

“It is also necessary to have a conversation about the current taxation on medical devices and consumables. Other institutional reforms will be initiated including business process re-engineering at NHIF to respond to the issues of access as well as affordability of health services for all across the country,” said Kariuki, adding that they will consult with the county governments through the council of governors.

