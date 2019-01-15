Speaking from Jogoo House, Inspector General Joseph Boinnet has confirmed the attack as a suspected terror attack, which started at 3 o’clock when a group of unknown assailants attacked the Dusit complex.

Boinnet has assured that security response is still ongoing and the area has been cordoned off. Evacuation has been made and is still ongoing.

Boinnet says that there could’ve been some injuries, the number is yet to be confirmed.

So Far one person has lost his life after succumbing to bullet wounds to his chest. The Kenya Red Cross is already at the area.

He has urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies.

