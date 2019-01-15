Migori governor Okoth Obado is in trouble again after Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers camped in Migori to investigate the attempted ploy to murder former ally Jared Kwaga.

The businessman had previously expressed fear for his life stating that he was being trailed by unidentified vehicles.

The investigators summoned Mr Kwaga to record statements on attempts on his life. DCI officers said that they had received letters laying down a scheme to get rid of the governor’s former ally.

Kwaga confirmed that he had recorded the statements with the DCI.

“DCI officers have summoned me to record a statement with them,” he said.

They said that they had interrogated people in Migori in relation to the letters.

Kwaga was a former ally of the governor and the reason behind their fall out is unknown. The businessman had been linked to Obado after the Ethics and Anti corruption commission (EACC) established he was the one sending money to the governor’s children who studied abroad.

Governor Obado through his spokesman Nicholas Anyuor said that they had not received any information pertaining to the investigation. He insisted that the governor was unaware of any information.

Anyuor said that he hoped that the information was not propaganda intended to ruin the governors image. Obado is already facing murder charges after the death of his girlfriend Sharon Otieno and her unborn child.

