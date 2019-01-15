A court in Nakuru has barred police from arresting former MP Joseph Kiuna over incitement remarks he made last week following cattle rustling clashes in the area.

The court said that Kiuna should not be arrested until his anticipatory bail application is determined. He had told the court that he learnt of the police intention to arrest him through social media. Kiuna also claimed that the police intended to detain him to humiliate him or make him suffer.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this suit, I pray that this court grants the applicant anticipatory bail and the respondents be ordered not to detain the applicant pending investigations and preference of any charges in court relating to alleged inflammatory remarks after the killing of a young man in Njoro on Thursday,” his lawyers said.

The former legislator had claimed that the cattle theft that left one dead was planned three weeks before it happened. He said that the theft was not linked to cattle theft but arose from other issues which he failed to disclose.

Te current MP Catherine Katambi had questioned the remarks by Kiuna asking why he failed to report the planned cattle theft crime to the police if he was aware of it.

“Kiuna should explain why he knew about a planned crime but did not share any information with police. I am surprised that someone was hiding information that has caused the death of a young man,” stated Kathambi.

She accused Kiuna of incitement against communities against each other. The police had warned the politician against inciting communities against each other stating that they tread the incident as theft and down played politics.

Earlier on, another hate speech suspect Dennis Kiptoo Mutai who is wanted over his hate speech post on social media surrendered to police in Kericho.

