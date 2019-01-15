Confederation of African Football (CAF) has slapped Gor Mahia with a Ksh1 million fine and banned two of its players over indiscipline.

Skipper Harun Shakava and defender Joash Onyango have been handed two-match bans each.

The decisions were taken on Monday by the CAF Disciplinary Board.

Shakava was found guilty of retaliating against Lobi Stars goalkeeper, who allegedly slapped him during their Champions League match away in Enugu, Nigeria.

Joash on the other hand badmouthed South African referee who was in charge of the ill tempered which saw six K’Ogalo players booked.

The two missed Sunday’s Confederation Cup tie against Cameroon’s New Stars de Douala at the Kasarani Stadium and will also be out of the return match away in Limbe this Sunday.

