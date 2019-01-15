Gunshots and an explosion has been reported at 14 Riverside drive. A twitter user who is in the building where the incident is currently happening has called for help stating that she is unaware of how much time they have left.

Terror group Alshabaab have claimed responsibility behind the attack.

BREAKING: Al-Shabaab claims responsibility for the ongoing attack in Nairobi, Kenya. Announcement was made via an affiliate account. — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) January 15, 2019

Unconfirmed report state that One male suicide bomber. The rest were just shooting around.

“We are currently conducting an operation in Nairobi.” the group’s military operations spokesman told Al Jazeera.

We can still hear gunshots. — Budhistar (@WhitneyOgutu) January 15, 2019

There's an attack at 14 Riverside drive same complex as Dusit.

There was a blast followed by gunshots — Budhistar (@WhitneyOgutu) January 15, 2019

It is alleged that a few people have been shot.

Police and rescue workers at Dusit D2 Hotel, Nairobi following the terror attack #Riverside pic.twitter.com/AH1DQUNxmr — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) January 15, 2019

Students from University of Nairobi are currently being evacuated from their Chiromo Campus.

The attackers are said to have arrived on a vehicle of registration number KCN 340E

Recce Squad has arrived at 14 Riverside following an explosion and heavy gunfire in the area. The DCI George Kinoti is also at the scene, The area has been declared a security zone.

The police are conducting vetting to everyone who is being rescued to ensure that they are not the ones who orchestrated the attack.

So Far one person has lost his life after succumbing to bullet wounds to his chest. The Kenya Red Cross is already at the area.

It is alleged that six people were behind the attack. One of the people who escaped the attacked disclosed to Citizen TV that the attack may have been done by a suicide bomber. He said that he was given this information by a watchman who mans the area.

Police have asked journalists to step out of the crime scene as they prepare to advance towards the Dusit D2 .Unconfirmed reports of suicide bomb at Secret Garden restaurant.

One of the Medics at Avenue Hospital has put out an urgent appeal for blood. Unconfirmed reports indicate that three people already at the Aga khan Hospital.

A bomb in the vehicle that was parked alleged to have ferried the attackers has gone off. The bomb has since been detonated by bomb experts. There still active shooting within the Hotel. The attackers are said to be moving from room to room.

