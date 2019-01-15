Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has confirmed that his daughter is still trapped inside the building of the Dusit Complex.

Am on the scene of the terrorist attack in Chiromo. My daughter is trapped in the building under attack! — Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) January 15, 2019

Rescue operations have been ongoing since 3PM when security personnel arrived at the grounds.

Controversial singer Willy Paul also confirmed that he was around the Dusit D2 complex when the attack started on Tuesday afternoon at around 3PM.

The singer narrates that he was attending a meeting in the opposite building when he heard a loud bang followed by gun shots.

Willy Paul thanks God for making it out safely, after the huge explosion and continuous gunshots being made on the ground.

“Today, I’ve seen how much God loves me!! He’s given me another chance to live. I hope everyone survived the attack at dusit.. I’ve never come across such a thing in my life!!! People have been injured and some have lost their lives!!” said Willy Paul.

“While in my meeting the fast thing I had was a blast from a very powerful explosive, the second thing that followed were gun shots. I can’t believe I’m here typing, I just survived this horrific incident.. Thank you Lord. I will never get tired of thanking you and serving under you !!!” he added.

