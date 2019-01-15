A woman is accusing gospel musician Ben Githae of abandoning her and their responsibilities in raising their twin girls.

The woman, identified as Rose Wanjiru, says she began her romantic relationship with Mr Githae after he had separated from his wife, back in 2011.

The two hit it off immediately and got intimate a number of times before conceiving their children.

According to the 31 year old mother of three, they had been in a relationship for 5 years and had been seeing each other occasionally before she got pregnant.

3 months into her pregnancy, Rose says that Githae disowned her, saying he felt deceived and demanded that she gets rid of the pregnancy.

“I refused to get an abortion, he then sent people to kill me, they beat me up until I was admitted at the hospital,” Wanjiru told Tuko.

Rose says that she reported the incident to Kasarani police station but was asked to withdraw the statement due to his celebrity status.

“When the thugs attacked me, I recorded a statement at Kasarani Police station but my mother told me I should do away with the case so we don’t tarnish his name since he is a celebrity,” she added.

She admitted to Tuko that Githae later took responsibility but abandoned her again late last year. She says that the musician accused her once again of siring the babies with another man and not him.

Rose has tried to sort out their differences and even gone to the extent of involving his parents but that failed as they accused her of being the reason she separated from his wife.

Ben Githae has denied all accusations and in turn accused the woman of being out to tarnish his name.

