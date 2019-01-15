Al Shabaab extremists have taken responsibility for the Dusit D2 attack.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, the group’s spokesperson confirmed conducting an operation in the country’s capital.

“We are currently conducting an operation in Nairobi,” the spokesperson is quoted by Al Jazeera.

So far one person has been confirmed dead after sustaining a chest injury and others sustaining injuries.

Reports indicate that there are at least three attackers in the premises.

This comes a day after Westgate Mall terror attack suspects’ trial started with court acquitting one of the four suspects.

Adan Dheq was being accused of providing accommodation to another suspect Mohamed Abdi in his house along Muyuyu Avenue in Eastleigh.

Police have cordoned off Chiromo Road as evacuation exercise continues.

Police wishes to confirm that there has been an attack incident along 14 Riverside Drive. The area has since been cordoned off and motorists are advised to use alternative routes to facilitate smooth operations of the Police. More information to follow. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) January 15, 2019

Bomb Disposal Unit Officers earlier on managed to detonate explosives left by the attackers in one of the vehicles left outside the Dusit D2 hotel.

So far 5 casualties have been rushed to Kenyatta National hospital and 9 others to the Avenue hospital, Parklands.

Witness accounts say that there are at least six armed individuals in the complex.

Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet has confirmed that security agencies on the ground are trying to flush out the armed gunmen.

