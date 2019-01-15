Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education(KCSE) results for 3427 students from 44 centres have been cancelled.

The Chairman of the Kenya National Examination council Professor George Magoha blamed unscrupulous exam centre managers,teachers and parents for enabling students to engage in exam malpractices.

Magoha highlighted that triggers that that led KNEC to cancel exams stating that they detected cheating by noting that students in some centers having more than 200 candidates had similar or exact right or wrong answers in essays.

He also stated that candidates used different ink shades to write answers during practical examinations among other irregularities. He also said that some of the answers for science practicals were predetermined outside the exam room.

KNEC said that after further investigation cleared 1275 students from nine centres . The chairman said that their results would be released. He gave an example of a school in western Kenya that would have been sixth nationally if the exams irregularities had not been detected.

Professor Magoha encouraged the candidates who have had their results cancelled to register for the 2019 exams before the deadline of February 15 .

In 2017 results for ten schools were withheld pending probe. Chebuyusi Secondary School in Kakamega had its results for 190 candidates cancelled after the announcement with the council stating that they reserved the right to cancel. This was a slightly a lower number that the results withheld in 2018 despite the resources and measures that were placed in 2018.

This comes even afterthe stringent measures and resources put by government to curb exam cheating in the 2018 national exams.

Professor Magoha during the release date said that the term exam leakage had become a thing of the past. He also said that they had kept on saying that the exam had not leaked and that they caught those who attempted to cheat.

