Three of the four suspects accused of being behind the 2013 Westgate Mall terror attack have a case to answer, a court ruled on Monday.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi did however free Adan Dheg but put on defense Ahmed Abdi, Liban Omar and Hussein Mustafa.

The four had been charged with conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, aiding terrorists and being in possession of materials linked to Al Shabaab.

Read: Marsabit Chief Burnt To Death After Attackers Labelled Him A Traitor

Adan was however caught on CCTV surveillance footage entering a bank to apparently pay for the car used during the material day.

According to a sergeant major in the Kenya Navy, Frank Musungu, he saw four men at the mall’s entrance firing at cars and a little later another group forced their way in using a car.

They began firing indiscriminately and throwing grenades at by-passers.

The September 21 attack left at least 67 people dead and others wounded.

The case will be mentioned on January 21.​

In 2017 two American women; Muna Osman Jama, 36, who had been residing in Reston, Virginia; and Hinda Osman Dhirane, 46, from Kent, Washington were arrested for funding terrorist activities in Kenya and Somalia.

Jama was handed a 12 year sentence while Dhirane will serve 11 years behind bars.

It is said that US security officials recorded the women laughing to the Westgate massacre that left many scarred.

“Jama and Dhirane were recorded as they laughed as the carnage at the Westgate Mall in Nairobi was still taking place,” read a statement from the Justice Department.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...