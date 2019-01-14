Ten years at United changed a skilled winger into a right back, Antonio Valencia’s future at United is uncertain.

The year is 2009, Wigan Athletic’s winger, Antonio Valencia joins Manchester United on £16m deal having impressed long term admirer, Sir Alex Ferguson.

The year is now 2019, 33-year old Ecuadorian is on his tenth year at Old Trafford with his contract set to run out by summer.

The hierarchy at Carrington have not made any plans to extend his stay, and now the South American star who has morphed from a winger into a right back is on his way out, a possibility that his agent has highly considered and is negotiating with other clubs.

