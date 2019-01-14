There are growing fears that Daniel Levy might not permit Mauricio Pochettino to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Manchester United according to Telegraph.

The 46-year old has been Ed Woodward’s focus to succeed on loan Norwegian coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a permanent boss at Old Trafford but this appears highly unlikely.

Thus, the Red Devils’ hierarchy have added former Middlesbrough star, ex-England international and now Three Lion’s coach Gareth Southgate to the shortlist.

Read: Pogba’s Dance Celebrations Means Disrespect To Opponent, Says Ex-Chelsea Man Claude Makelele

The Englishman has had an impressive run with the national team, bringing new players and building a new team, restoring confidence and with a fourth finish in FIFA 2018 World Cup, it appears his stats have been noticed at Theatre of Dreams.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...