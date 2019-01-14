Followers of the Holiness and repentance church led by Prophet David Owuor have called out NTV over a fake story.

The TV station had highlighted the plight of a Muslim girl whose family is said to have disappeared after being converted and joining the church. The Family of the girl claimed that the girl went missing after converting from Islam. The last person of contact was her teacher who worships at the Holiness and repentance church.

The followers took to Twitter to dismiss the claims. They acknowledged that they were aware of the whereabouts of Khadija.

One of the followers said that the location of church which was highlighted by NTV as not where Khadija attended. They disclosed that the girl attended the Nairobi main Altar which is located in Muthurwa.

The followers claimed that Khadija had been rescued by her teacher after she told of mistreatment that led to the rupturing of her kidney which caused her to urinate blood.

One of the followers even posted a video of a Muslim girl limping and purported that it was Khadija after being mistreated by a family which resides Huruma.

#NTVfakeNewsAgain Khadija, when the church rescued her in immense suffering at the hands of abusive relatives. This is what fakenews media @ntvkenya calls ABDUCTION /KIDNAP Shame! pic.twitter.com/T05nEaJRRF — Benhams Odero (@Benhams_odero) January 14, 2019

One follower posted that the girl that NTV had claimed was missing was at home with her relatives at the time the story was being aired. They stated that the TV station failed to investigate the story before airing.

The feature by NTV however showed the grandfather Of Khadija Mohamed complaining that the whereabouts of the 16 year old were unknown. She had told her grandfather who she lived with that she had gotten a scholarship.

The Family claimed that the minor had been brainwashed by her teacher, identified as Evaline Owur a teacher at Eastmart Secondary School.

The teacher has since not been seen at the school and NTV reported that one person had been arrested in relation to the incident.

It seems this media house has run out of reports! We have also gotten tired of their lies, and completely lost trust in them.

It really shocked us that they went ahead and brought out their incompetence boldly! Ahhh gone are the days when we would believe ‘em #NTvFakeNewsAgain pic.twitter.com/CAKQbmZlRr — Nasserian (@Bev_Nasserian) January 13, 2019

