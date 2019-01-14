A police report emerged revealing that Professor Abel Mugenda may have jumped to his death, despite reports saying that he died after a short illness.

According to sources from White Rhino Hotel in Nyeri, Professor Mugenda solely checked into the hotel on 2 January 2019, and was mostly seen on phone but would appear in the dining hall for meals.

But on 5 January, a man fell from the sixth floor of White Rhino hotel to his death. CCTV from the hotel showed Professor Mugenda leaving his room on 4th floor and taking the lift up to 6th floor where he jumped to his death.

The Prof is said to have tried to commit suicide in his room as footage showed that he tried to slit his throat before going up the building to jump from the edge of the hotel.

The crime scene area was cleared and little information was shared about the incident.

Announcing his death, the family said that the Professor had died after a short illness. President Uhuru remembered him as an academic and research giant who will be remembered for many years for his outstanding work.

Professor Abel Mugenda was the husband of former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor and a Judicial Service Commissioner, Professor Olive Mugenda.

He was a research and statistics lecturer at the United States International University- Africa.

He has been survived by his wife and four children.

