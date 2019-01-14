Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been elected at the chairman of the council of governors.He takes over from Turkana governor Josphat Nanok.

Oparanya won the election that saw six candidates eyeing the position. They include;

Mr Nanok, Mr Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Kisumu’s Anyang Nyong’o, Uasin Gishu’s Jackson Mandago, Kwale’s Salim Mvurya and Kirinyaga’s Anne Waiguru.

The chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Council serve for a term of one year and are be eligible for re-election for one further term of one year.

Joshua Nanok was elected in 2017 and was attempting to he a second term at the helm of the council of governors. He was deputized by Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru.

The Council of Governors was forced to have elections after te six aspiring canddates failed to reach a consensus. More to follow

