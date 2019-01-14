The National Super Alliance Coalition (Nasa) has confirmed that it recommended two candidates to Governor Mike Sonko for the Nairobi Deputy Governor position.

According to letters addressed to Governor Sonko, the coalition recommended Jane Wangui Muringi for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and Rahab Wangui Ndambuki for the Wiper Democratic Movement.

The seat fell vacant last year after the then deputy governor Polycarp Igathe resigned to join the corporate world.

While addressing journalists in Mombasa, Sonko postponed naming his deputy governor in a bid to “consult with stakeholders before making an announcement which will be made in the next 2-3 weeks.”

Both letters dated January 10 and 14 are signed by Nasa CEO Norman Magaya. The letters were confirmed to be true by ODM director of communications Philip Etale who spoke to this writer through phone.

On Sunday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna stated that the party had not sent any letter to Governor Sonko, further adding that the NASA coalition was long dissolved.

“The NASA coalition agreement ended on January 30, 2018. Therefore, we have not written any letter to Sonko over the Deputy Governor’s position,” said Sifuna.

Sonko on Friday said that he would consider Nasa’s proposed candidates in the spirit of the March 9 handshake between President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

