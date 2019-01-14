President Uhuru Kenyatta has emasculated the Raila Odinga led Orange Democratic Party (ODM), lawyer Miguna Miguna has claimed.

Taking to social media, the deported NRM general ranted about how opposition leaders have turned into “zombies who are mere spectators.”

He was referring to the recent display of unity between opposition leaders including ODM leader Odinga and the head of state. The two political leaders have since the March 9 handshake been seen together in functions with the most recent one being Odinga’s birthday party held in Mombasa.

“To the ODM party zombies: Power doesn’t reside in handshakes, embraces, birthday parties, home visits, red carpets and motorcades. It resides in popular support, resources and military muscle. On these, you, zombies, are mere spectators. Uhuru Kenyatta has castrated you,” Miguna said.

The international lawyer also called out opposition leaders who have vowed to protect the presidency at all costs.

These, he said, are “desperate and greedy cowards” from whom Kenyatta stole two elections.

“So, Uhuru Kenyatta steals 2 elections in 2017, kills more than 400 NASA coalition supporters, brutalizes thousands of Kenyans and presides over the worst plunder in our history, yet these desperate, greedy cowards still shout about protecting him?” he posed.

Miguna also chided them for protecting Kenyatta who he claims, teargassed and used goons to clobber them.

“But they yell that they will “protect” Uhuru Kenyatta! Raila Odinga and his zombies suffer from incurable diseases,” he added.

Over the weekend ODM leaders led by Opiyo Wandayi told off Kenyatta’s critics specially those castigating him for abandoning his home turf of Central Kenya.

The legislator said those against the president “want to drive a wedge between the president and our party leader (Raila). We shall not sit back and watch the peace and tranquility brought about by the handshake threatened.”

In the past, Miguna has described Odinga’s pledge to work with Kenyatta as an “erratic decision to betray the fight for electoral justice.”

“Mr Odinga’s unilateral, irrational and erratic decision to betray the fight for electoral justice, the culture of impunity and the flagrant abuse of human rights that have become routine under the illegitimate regime of Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto cannot be justified,” he said in a lengthy social media post back in March.

