Citizen TV’s Lilian Muli is single again after publicly dumping Shabana FC chairman Jared Ombongi on social media.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Muli said Mr Ombongi was a serial cheater and was no longer interested in being associated with him. In fact she said, her baby’s father is a “community husband.”

Mr Ombongi fathered Muli’s second born son, Liam Francis, born in July 2018.

Kahawa Tungu has now learnt that while Muli has been in the Media industry for a while and is a woman of means, she asked her now estranged husband for Sh10 million.

The money, Citizen Weekly reports was meant to set up a high end social joint complete with a spa and gymnasium. It was going to be located in Nairobi’s posh area of Kilimani.

But things quickly went south when Jerry, as Muli liked to call him, started asking questions pertaining to the deal that was costing him millions of shillings.

The weekly publication reports that the Shabana FC patron later found out that the alleged business deal which was supposed to be Muli’s retirement plan was dubious. It was apparently her way of swindling him.

It is then that she kicked him to curb with the cheating allegations.

Mr Ombongi has kept mum about the issue but admits to talking to Muli about his past experiences with women. He has been married thrice to American women.

In 1993 he was married to Heather Mae Rice and a year later to Layle Marie Kobow, while still married to Rice.

Read: Lilian Muli’s ‘Community Husband’ Jared Had Three American Wives

But in 1997 and 2001 the marriages with Kobow and Rice were dissolved respectively.

Still trying to acquire the US citizenship, Ombongi married a woman identified as Morris.

After Muli made the “cheating” allegations, he claimed that she was involved with multiple men as well and was always going through his phone.

“She was always on my phone. Wanted to know everything. She was just simply jealous and that couldn’t work between us. Am happy that it has ended. She could add nothing to the table other than walking naked in our house.

She also had multiple boyfriends, the reason I could not continue being in the relationship,” he said.

Muli has been married before to a businessman, Moses Kanene but filed for divorce in 2016 citing “adultery, cruelty and desertion”.

The two were blessed with a son, Joshua Munene.

