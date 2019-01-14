Harambee Stars international Jesse Were hit a brace as Zesco United steamrolled Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 in CAF Confederation Cup playoffs round first leg match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola – Zambia on Sunday.

King Jesse, as the former Mathare United and Tusker FC striker is referred to in Zambia, was in his usual ruthless mood before the home crowd and put Chiefs on the sword.

He fired in the second goal for the “Zega Mambo” from the spot at the half hour mark after homeboy Raphael Kambole had given them the lead five minutes earlier.

The visitors from South Africa pulled one back through Zimbabwean danger-man Khama Billiat in the 43rd to settle the game 2-1 at the first interval.

Jesse was not done yet and grabbed his brace in the 53rd – connecting a long range shot from Kambole’s cross to restore the two-goal advantage.

Zesco travel to South Africa this weekend for the return match with the aggregate winner qualifying for the Confederation Cup group stage.

