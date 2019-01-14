Where were you 10 years ago? What was your style like? Well, netizens have started a 10 year challenge to reminisce on where they have come from.
Different celebrities have hopped onto the challenge, to encourage others not to give up and to keep on sharpening their craft.
Among those who have shared their photos include Jeff Koinange, Nancie Mwai, Julie Gichuru, Khaligraph Jones, Joy Kendi, Janet Mbugua, Sauti Sol’s manager Marek and many others.
YouTube vloggers such as Joy Kendi and Nancie Mwai have definitely come from far and improved on their style.
Janet Mbugua and Julie Gichuru look like they are growing backwards, and Jeff Koinange no longer has baby locks.
Here are some of the photos:
Swipe to see my full evolution over the past 14 years. Mehn how things have changed. Also posted some on my instastories last night. And I don’t care what anyone says, shaving my head was the smartest thing I’ve ever done…. that and investing in better camera equipment and doing my eyebrows and building a skin routine that’s made my skin better now at 30 than it was at 16 and losing abit of weight didnt hurt. I wasnt built for super round face lol. Point is, I’ve changed some things P.s. in the 2nd photo, I was 16 years old. Not sure why I looked like a Mama Nani when I was 16, but what ever. Issa look. #10yearchallenge #tumetokambali
I got so nostalgic seeing peoples #10yearchallenge and I started looking at my old photos these photos were from 2009-2010 when I started my blog when I was in Uni. Swipe and see the growth yall! It was just a hobby then and I had no idea that 10 years later I’d be doing exactly what I enjoyed doing! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT’S BEEN 10 YEARS!!! My Make up technique improved, style has evolved, I lost my smile, camera quality has improved, got curvy, we have filters and I thank God I DID NOT GIVE UP! Please don’t give up on yourself either.
On THAT #10YearsChallenge!!..Still keeping it SMMMMMOKIN Folks!! 😅 Somebody say Oh MY!!!
10 years Ago I was In Form 4 living my Best life 🔥🔥🔥#respecttheogs #mrinternational
#10yearChallenge on assignment on the Somali waters. The man behind the camera is @DuncanKhaemba pic.twitter.com/k6WIiXtaTD
— Willis Raburu (@WillisRaburu) January 14, 2019
#10YearChallenge … Ukicheka na ku block… 😂 😂😂😂as you can clearly see, I once had hair. 2009 Vs. 2019 pic.twitter.com/xSXg4s9r9X
— DJ Joe Mfalme (@DjJoeMfalme) January 14, 2019
Can you spot the difference? 🤣🤣#10YearsChallenge pic.twitter.com/uC5rax9Kae
— Thee Trend Setter (@xtiandela) January 14, 2019
