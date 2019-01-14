Willis Raburu
/Courtesy

Where were you 10 years ago? What was your style like? Well, netizens have started a 10 year challenge to reminisce on where they have come from.

Different celebrities have hopped onto the challenge, to encourage others not to give up and to keep on sharpening their craft.

Among those who have shared their photos include Jeff Koinange, Nancie Mwai, Julie Gichuru, Khaligraph Jones, Joy Kendi, Janet Mbugua, Sauti Sol’s manager Marek and many others.

YouTube vloggers such as Joy Kendi and Nancie Mwai have definitely come from far and improved on their style.

Janet Mbugua and Julie Gichuru look like they are growing backwards, and Jeff Koinange no longer has baby locks.

Here are some of the photos:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On THAT #10YearsChallenge!!..Still keeping it SMMMMMOKIN Folks!! 😅 Somebody say Oh MY!!!

A post shared by Jeff Koinange, MBS (@koinangejeff) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

10 years Ago I was In Form 4 living my Best life 🔥🔥🔥#respecttheogs #mrinternational

A post shared by Khaligraph jones (@khaligraph_jones) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

1999. 2019. 🙏❤ #GlowUp #Becoming 💫

A post shared by Julie Gichuru (@juliegichuru) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

2006, just a girl in uni, versus 2019…not quite 10 years but hey! And I still remember her like it was yesterday! #10YearChallenge

A post shared by Janet Mbugua (@officialjanetmbugua) on

