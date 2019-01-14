Where were you 10 years ago? What was your style like? Well, netizens have started a 10 year challenge to reminisce on where they have come from.

Different celebrities have hopped onto the challenge, to encourage others not to give up and to keep on sharpening their craft.

Among those who have shared their photos include Jeff Koinange, Nancie Mwai, Julie Gichuru, Khaligraph Jones, Joy Kendi, Janet Mbugua, Sauti Sol’s manager Marek and many others.

YouTube vloggers such as Joy Kendi and Nancie Mwai have definitely come from far and improved on their style.

Janet Mbugua and Julie Gichuru look like they are growing backwards, and Jeff Koinange no longer has baby locks.

Read: Kansoul’s Madtraxx Gets Married In Colourful Ceremony (Photos)

Here are some of the photos:

View this post on Instagram 1999. 2019. 🙏❤ #GlowUp #Becoming 💫 A post shared by Julie Gichuru (@juliegichuru) on Jan 14, 2019 at 1:00am PST

#10yearChallenge on assignment on the Somali waters. The man behind the camera is @DuncanKhaemba pic.twitter.com/k6WIiXtaTD — Willis Raburu (@WillisRaburu) January 14, 2019

#10YearChallenge … Ukicheka na ku block… 😂 😂😂😂as you can clearly see, I once had hair. 2009 Vs. 2019 pic.twitter.com/xSXg4s9r9X — DJ Joe Mfalme (@DjJoeMfalme) January 14, 2019

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...