There was confusion in Kisumu on Saturday during the installation of Reverend Philip Anyolo as the ArchBishop of Kisumu ArchDiocese of Catholic Church.

During the event which was attended by ODM Leader Raila Odinga, DP William Ruto and a host of other leaders, Raila invited Deputy President William Ruto who delivered his remarks then surprised everyone by inviting Cabinet Secretary Rachel Omamo to deliver the remarks of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The move sparked rumours with attendees confirming that there might be a serious infighting in Jubilee considering the development.

DP Ruto and Raila were attending the Catholic Church function at Uzima University grounds in Kisumu where members witnessed the installation of Homa Bay Bishop Philip Anyolo as Archbishop of Kisumu. Anyolo has also been serving as the Chairman of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB).

Others who attended the function were Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) and Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution).

Talks of division in Jubilee have been disputed by President Uhuru and DP Ruto’s camps in the party but all evidence points to a government whose two leading figures are pulling apart.

