Kiambu governor Waititu has finally revealed the reasons behind his poor mastery of the English language. He said that he failed to go to nursery school because of his age at the time of joining school.

“This is because I did not go to nursery school. I was one of the children that were being subjected to the test of touching your ear with your hand and if you managed, you were allowed to proceed to Class One,” he revealed.

He admitted that Nursery school is vital in formative stages of school and admitted that he never caught up .

Waititu however said that the poor English did not affect his ability to lead saying that the brain was most important the people of Kiambu county.

“But English is just but a language, the important thing is what is in one’s brain,” he added attracting cheers and laughter from the crowd.

Waititu was speaking during a funeral service at Gatundu South. Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo was also in attendance

