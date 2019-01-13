Harambee Stars left back Abud Omar has joined Romanian side Sepsi OSK on a six-month deal from Belgian top league side Cercle Brugge.

The 26-year-old was released by Brugge recently after about six months with the Belgian outfit.

Omar has reportedly joined his new home for a training camp in Turkey.

While in Turkey, the team is scheduled to play a series of friendlies starting with Sivasspor today.

Sepsi is currently fourth in Liga 1 with 23 points from 21 matches.

Omar has been a cog in Harambee Stars’ set up and played a key role in the team’s qualification for the 2019 AFCON in 15 years.

Stars was Friday named the 2018 Team of The Year during the annual SOYA Awards held in Mombasa.

