Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya Mahikalo MCA Joab Mwamto have been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation(DCI) over incitement claims.

The DCI said that their remarks fueled the burning down of a storey building belonging to Salim Saleh Mohammed at Kambi Somali Estate, Kakamega.

“I have a reason to believe that you are connected or have information that may assist in the investigation of a criminal case reported by the complainant,” read the summon in part.

The DCI stated that the governors demand for residents to evict Mohamed came before the building was burnt down. This is after the body of a nine year old standard three pupil who had gone missing and found inside the water tank in the compound belonging to Mohamed.

His son is said to have abducted the child and killed her before dumping her body. Governor Oparanya and the MCA have been told to report to DCI offices on January 18.

