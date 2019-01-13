Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has been airlifted to Nairobi for specialized treatment. Aga Khan Dr Sam Oula said that the governor was transferred for more test after being diagnosed with low blood pressure.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o was rushed to the Aga Khan hospital in Kisumu where he has been admitted after falling ill while attending the installation of Archbishop Philip Anyolo.

Reports indicate that the Governor started feeling uncomfortable at the function and was feeling dizzy when he was brought to the hospital.

“He was feeling dizzy when he came and we have administered the necessary medication,” Dr Sam Oula told one of the dailies.

He was flown to Nairobi in the company in the company of his body guards and family members.

