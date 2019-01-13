Gor Mahia edged out New Stars de Douala 2-1 in CAF Confederation Cup playoffs round first leg match at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

K’Ogalo went ahead in the 41st minute through Lawrence Juma but Benjamin Bechem scored the equalizer for the visitors in the 72nd minute.

Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge restored the lead with a powerful header from Ugandan defender Shafik Batambuze assist in the 87th minute.

The Kenyan champions head to Limbe, Cameroon for the return leg match next week and will need at least a draw to sail through to the group stage of the continental championship.

