Nairobi Woman representative Esther Passaris has revealed that she successfully under went a thyroidectomy at Nairobi Hospital.

She said that she had been suffering from goitre (caused by lack of iodine) for the past ten years and her doctors advised that she needed a surgery which could be done in Kenya

The Legislator said in the video that she had been having struggles breathing, choked while sleeping and even gained weight as a result of the disease. She said that she opted to be treated in Kenya as opposed to being treated in United Kingdom as was preferred by her family.

She implored the Kenya Bureau of statistic to be keen on checking the levels of iodine in salt so as to reduce the cased of Goitre

Here is the video:

#PostSurgery I kept details of my Thyroidectomy low key until I knew I was out of danger. I thank God for faith that reassured me that my work is not yet complete. I remain eager to learn and serve Him with humility.#GodisLove #IodineDeficiency #SaltMatters #OptimumNutrition pic.twitter.com/b2CLcqaiLw — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 13, 2019

Passaris thanked her fellow women politicians who visited her in hospital after er successful surgery.

I thank my good friend @MarthaKarua, @Wavinya_Ndeti, Mama Rachael and Hon. Patrick Muiruri, @Florencemachio and all my staff and friends who got wind and came to visit. Thank you CS @AMB_A_Mohammed for your prayers and your compassion. pic.twitter.com/VhWMXAf3pA — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 13, 2019

