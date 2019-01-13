Deputy President Dr. William Ruto has been selected to be the first speaker at the Warwick Africa Summit in February 2019 in London.

The summit will b e hosted by the Warwick University, The Deputy President will be speaking at the event alongside Samira Bawumia is a Ghanaian politician, and the Second Lady of Ghana. Bawumia is CEO and founder of the Samira Empowerment.

This will be the first lecture by the Deputy President since he was conferred with his Doctorate Degree from the University of Nairobi.

The theme of the event is ‘We Face forward’ which is meant to encourage young Africans to focus on the future.

