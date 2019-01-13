Gor Mahia face New Stars de Douala in the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs round first leg at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

After failing to reach the group stage of the more lucrative CAF Champions League for the second year running, K’Ogalo will be seeking to redeem themselves in the less glamorous Confederation Cup when they meet the Central Africans this evening.

Gor Mahia’s painfully exited the Champions League on away goal’s rule after drawing with Lobi Stars of Nigeria 3-3 on aggregate.

Despite winning the first leg of the tie 3-1 at home, the away goal they conceded returned to bite them as the Nigerians managed to score two unanswered goals in the return leg in Enugu to sail through.

Coach Hassan Oktay will try to avoid the same mistake but he was dealt a big blow when two of his dependable defenders, Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango, were suspended by CAF for indiscipline.

The Cypriot manager will thus rely on a makeshift central defense in the crucial game. Joachim Oluoch and Charles Momanyi, who scored on Wednesday against Posta Rangers in the League are expected to fill the void.

News Stars arrived in the country Friday night and manage to train at the match venue on Saturday.

The team travel plans were doubtful due to financial problems but the government managed to come through for them at the hour of need.

Stars have never come this far in any African championships and have been promised financial incentives if they go past more seasoned Gor Mahia to make the round of 16 for the first time.

Read: Harambee Stars Coach Sebastien Migne Finally Paid Two-month Salary

They boast a good away record but are yet to win a game at home in this campaign.

Junior Ngongang is their main striker with five goals, the highest in the tournament thus far.

The game will kick-off at 4.00pm local time. VIP tickets will go for Ksh 500nwith Russia ones going for Ksh 200.

