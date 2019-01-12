UK sports apparel company Umbro has announced partnering Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards.

Under the deal, Umbro will be the exclusive global technical partner of the Leopards, supplying the playing squad with excellent competition, training and off field apparel.

The Leopards’ technical and management staff will also be supplied with branded apparel, equipment, and luggage with Ingwe products available for fans to purchase.

“We feel AFC Leopards is the perfect club to partner with for our first deal in Kenya. It goes without saying that we are excited to be associated with a club that has had so much success on the pitch.

“We hope the partnership will be the start of the club’s resurgence to the top of Kenyan football,” Donovan Bell from Umbro South Africa told one of the dailies.

Umbro and the Leopards are finalising designs for the team’s kits with plans to release them to fans in the coming months.

“The Club’s success in the game and Umbro’s tradition of partnering with leaders in world football makes for an exciting partnership,” he added.

The Umbro deal sees Leopards join other top global football household names such as Everton FC, West Ham United FC, AFC Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town FC of the English Premier League.

FC Schalke 04, Werder Bremen and 1. FC Nürnberg (German Bundesliga); AmaZulu FC, Black Leopards FC, Bloemfontein Celtic FC and Cape Town City FC (South African Premier Soccer League); Township Rollers FC (Botswana Premier League); Zesco United FC (Zambian Premier League); Accra Hearts of Oak (Ghana Premier League) are other famous sides spotting the Umbro gear.

