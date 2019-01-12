Men’s football national team, the Harambee Stars, was Friday night named the 2018 Team of The Year ahead of multiple Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia at the SOYA Awards in Mombasa.

Also in contention for the coveted gong was Davis Cup Tennis team, KANBIS Cricket Sports Club and the Deaf Handball team in the men’s category.

Stars had a good year, qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time since gracing the continental stage in 2004 in Tunisia 15 years ago.

Gor Mahia, who won the accolade in 2015 finished runners up this round despite defending their league title and reaching the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF), who runs the Harambee Stars, finished second runners up in the Federation of The Year category.

