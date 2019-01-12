Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga met at St Theresa’s cathedral Kibuye while attending the installation of the new Kisumu Archbishop Philip Anyolo.

Rev. Philip Anyolo takes over from Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth who has served since 1990 and has since attained the Archbishop retirement age.

Other leaders in attendance at the ceremony included Senators Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay) Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma); governors Anyang Nyong’o (Kisumu), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma) and Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay); CSs Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and Raychelle Omamo (Defence); MPs Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini) and Otiende Amolo (Rarieda).

Archbishop Anyolo was previously Bishop of Homabay, where he had served in since May 2003.

He has been serving as the chairman of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) since 2013 and is currently on his second term.

This is the first time Raila and Ruto were meeting amid the politics for 2022.

DP Ruto promised to buy the Archbishop a car to help him get around the Western region.

“We will ensure he gets a posh and latest make car that will enable him traverse the region doing God’s work. I can guarantee you that we shall be the first people to get to Kisumu for the event even before these leaders from Western find their way to the venue,” said Ruto.

