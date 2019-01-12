The grandson of former president Daniel Arap Moi, Collins Moi is being sought by a hotel over unsettled bill amounting to KSh100,000 after a six day stay at a hotel in Kitale.

Collins, son of Jonathan Moi checked into Skynest hotel with his girlfriend identified as Marsha Amario, on December 29 for a six day stay, to celebrate her birthday.

“He looked like a responsible person. He had so many friends who had surrounded him at the hotel and he bought so many expensive drinks for them,” said Mr Timothy Simiyu, a manager at the hotel.

The hotel management say that they tried to encourage him to settle the bill when it was still manageable but he promised that he would settle it the following day.

Read: South Sudanese Minister Among 17 Arrested In Uganda Smoking Shisha

After five days, the hotel told him to sort out the bill before being provided with more services but he sneaked out of the hotel last Saturday, leaving his girlfriend behind.

The hotel management was forced to detain the girlfriend until the bill is cleared. Collins was contacted but said that he was in Kabarak and would send a friend to clear the bill but that did not happen.

After trying to reach him again without success, the management was forced to call the police.

Marsha Amario, who is the daughter of Naivasha-based businessman, Fai Omar Amario, was taken to Kitale Police station where she was held overnight.

Also read: Drama Ensues After Kamket, Kamuren Fight Over Microphone

She was released on Friday after intervention from a senior member of the Moi family who promised to clear the bill.

Marsha said that she did not expect to find herself in this predicament as she was expecting him to pay for everything.

“He told me he was taking me to Kitale since he had a birthday surprise for me. All along I knew he was the one paying for everything only to find myself in this situation,” she lamented.

This is not the first time that Collins lands in trouble as he has been previously arrested for stealing phones from his daughter and her friend.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...