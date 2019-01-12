Mavoko MP Patrick Makau has called for the resignation of Wiper Party Chairman Kivutha Kibwana and declared himself as chairman, awaiting the party’s blessings.

Speaking at Githunguri Jetview Primary School in Muthwani ward on Saturday, the legislator accused Governor Kibwana of being disrespectful and disloyal to the party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“Kibwana should resign from Wiper for disrespecting its leader Kalonzo Musyoka. I am now the Wiper chairman awaiting the party’s affirmation and blessings,” Makau said.

“We went through nominations, someone was issued direct nomination on the Wiper ticket then after winning the gubernatorial seat he starts insulting Kalonzo. We thought he was wise since he is old,” he added.

These remarks come a day after Ukambani leaders urged Governor Kivutha Kibwana to quit the party, resign as governor and seek re-election on a different party ticket.

He promised that if picked as chairman he would ensure that Kalonzo Musyoka becomes the fifth president of Kenya.

Ukambani leaders promised to stand behind Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and called for called for him to be accorded the same respect the Raila is accorded in Nyanza and Ruto is accorded in Rift Valley.

