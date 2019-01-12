The Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) has condemned the Daily Nation for posting an article that conveyed fake news to its readers.

The article dated 11th January 2019, titled “IEBC Bosses Fail To Agree On By-Election Dates”, states that the commissioners met on Monday 7 January, 2019 but failed to agree on a set date for by-elections.

The Commission has clarified that no such meeting ever occurred and neither have there been any disagreements on the issue of the by-election date.

They further clarified that on Wednesday 9 January, the Commission approved the by-election date of 5th April, 2019 and posted a gazette notice on 11 January, 2019.

The Commission has warned with concern for the editorial team to undertake due diligence to verify authenticity of news before sharing it.

