Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o was rushed to the Aga Khan hospital in Kisumu where he has been admitted after falling ill while attending the installation of Archbishop Philip Anyolo.

Reports indicate that the Governor started feeling uncomfortable at the function and was feeling dizzy when he was brought to the hospital.

“He was feeling dizzy when he came and we have administered the necessary medication,” Dr Sam Oula told one of the dailies.

The doctor said that the governor is in a stable condition but will remain in hospital for further observation.

The Governor was among other leaders including Nasa principal Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto, who attended the mass at the Uzima University grounds in Kisumu.

He was expected to address the public at the gathering.

His communication secretary, Aloyce Ager has assured that the governor is alright and there is no cause for alarm.

