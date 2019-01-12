Cesc Fabregas has confirmed Monaco move for the next 3.5 years and he “cannot wait to start this new challenge,” the former Chelsea midfielder said.

“Wow. I’m honored to announce that I will be starting an exciting journey with this wonderfully historic club. Monaco will be my next home for the next 3.5 years and I cannot wait to start this new challenge,” the Spaniard Tweeted.

The 31 year old’s switch to the French Ligue 1 club brings the curtain down on his four-and-a-half year Chelsea career, a period in which he won four major trophies, including two Premier League titles.

Cesc made 198 appearances for The Blues, scoring 22 goals.

“We thank Cesc for his wonderful service and wish him the very best of luck for the next chapter in what has been a fantastic career,” said Chelsea.

At struggling Monaco, Cesc reunites with his former teammate at Arsenal Thierry Henry, who is the current manager at the club.

