World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge was named the 2018 Sports Personality of The Year for the second time during the annual SOYA Awards held last night in Mombasa.

Kipchoge, who last bagged the award in 2016, beat a strong opposition which included his fellow athletes Consenslus Kipruto, Elijah Manangoi, Shujaa star Willy “Lomu” Ambaka and the Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

Kipchoge, who is also the Olympic Marathon champion, started the year strongly with victory at the 2018 London Marathon in 2 hours, 04 minutes and 17 seconds on April 22, which was the 15th fastest time over the distance, having won at the same course in 2015 in 2:04:42 and 2016 in 2:03:05, missing the world record by eight seconds.

Then Kipchoge went for Berlin Marathon victory where he shattered the World marathon record by shaving off one minute and 18 seconds to set a new world record time of 2:01:39 in September 16 the German capital.

On his way to setting a new world record and his third Berlin Marathon title, Kipchoge also broke the 30km World Record, setting new times of 1:26:45.

Those accomplishment saw him declared the 2018 IAAF Male Athlete of the Year.

Athlete Beatrice Chepkoech, the Africa, Continental and IAAF Diamond League Series steeplechase sensation, beat fellow athlete Helen Obiri, Boxer Fatuma Zarika and rugby star Janet Okello to win the Sportswoman of the year award.

Rising star Angela Okutoyi won girl’s category in the Most Promising player awards.

In the boy’s category, Edward Zakayo who grabbed 5000m Commonwealth Games bronze before following it up with victories over the same distance at the world under-20 and Africa Championships won.

Africa women hockey champions Telkom Kenya was crowned the women’s team of the year award.

Kenya women’s rugby team, Lionesses, coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua was named coach of the year.

Overall Sports personality of the year

Eliud Kipchoge



Sportsman of The Year

Eliud Kipchoge.

Sportswoman of the year

Beatrice Chepkoech.



Sportsman living with a disability

Dickson Onduari

Sportswoman living with a disability

Jane Ndenga

Most Promising boy

Edward Zakayo

Most Promising girl

Angela Okutoyi

Federation of the year

KSSSA

Team of the Year Men

Harambee Stars

Team of The Year Women

Telkom Kenya

Coach of the Year

Kevin Wambua

Community Hero

Lawrence Karanja

