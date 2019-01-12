The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating the embezzlement of funds from the Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (KUPPET), Laikipia branch.

Together with the Teachers Service Commission, the branch started a burial benevolent scheme in November 2014, which was meant to help teachers meet burial expenses for themselves and family members.

In a letter written to the EACC, members are complaining that the account was fraudulently opened by the executive secretary Mr Ndungu Wangenye and the treasurer Mr Peter Gaithi, while intentionally leaving out the chairperson against article 17(d) of the KUPPET constitution which requires at least 3 signatories for all branch accounts.

The two are accused of continuously withdrawing money from the branch’s account without following the due process and not settling burial claims as required.

They ignore the Central Management Committee which was supposed to meet before every withdrawal is made, to identify BBF beneficiaries and keep minutes and records of the same.

In 2015 and 2016, over 50 members forwarded their BBF claims which were never settled due to lack of funds, yet withdrawals were continuously made.

The two officials went ahead and committed the scheme’s funds to a bus loan towards the end of 2015 to cover up for the fraud.

Members are calling for the accountability of the withdrawn funds, to find out the details of the amount paid and the recipients. They have promised to plan a demonstration to demand accountability from the union officials.

